Some Manchester United fans questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics after the Red Devils’ conceded a late equaliser against Liverpool in today’s mammoth clash.

Today’s hotly-anticipated Premier League clash between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool ended as a 1-1 draw.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the tie, VAR was consulted to determine whether the goal would stand.

VAR was called into action just minutes later, Sadio Mane’s apparent equaliser was ruled out for handball and the Red Devils took a surprise 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

The Red Devils were on the back-foot for large portions of the match, Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed 68% of the possession but they struggled to show their usual cutting edge in front of goal.

England international Adam Lallana bailed out the Reds in the 85th minute, the playmaker turned out to be the crucial super-sub that earned the Merseyside outfit a share of the spoils.

Here’s how the United faithful reacted to their side’s rejuvenated performance:

Just makes no sense to me. Ole finally did well tactically, then when we’re in a good position we sit back and just let Klopp and Liverpool have their way with us. — Lindelof FC (@LindelofFC) October 20, 2019

Ole ruined that game by taking off Rashford. He was keeping that Liverpool backline honest, chasing everything. Martial just coming back from injury won’t do that. These are the calls that seperates the Cardiff managers from the elite. Feels like a loss tbh????? — King Caso?? (@bigmoneypiccaso) October 20, 2019

1. You have the game in hand.

2. You sit back and let Liverpool controll the gane.

3. We never learn — Zach™ (@mufczach) October 20, 2019

Disappointing we could have and should have won that game — The Prodigal Son (@Char1ieM8) October 20, 2019

Score first, can’t finish the job and lose the points. The story of our season. — Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) October 20, 2019

Absolute gutted. Played so well till 85th min. Sorry but this is not good enough again. The moment rashy off that’s when we play utter shit too. So lucky we didn’t give a pen away last sec too for humiliation. — Azhar Rashad (@azhar_rashad7) October 20, 2019

We had that coming.

Ole tackled Klopp perfectly in the first half.

With the lead, he decides to sit back and let Klopp play his game.

Cant believe we have done this to us yet again — Vishnu (@Vishnu29517444) October 20, 2019

1 Sub in 90 minutes… get a grip! Changing the tactics constantly when it was working in the first half! Out of depth. Ridiculous — Ryan ? (@RyanMUFC37) October 20, 2019

Yet again Ole switches formation and tactics and it makes absolutely no sense, why would stop playing like we did when it looked like we were going to get another?? — Joakim Gray (@JoakimGray) October 20, 2019

That’s on Ole, controlling the game with ease then he changes tactics and we concede AGAIN. Honestly his tactical awareness for 90 minutes is abysmal..the fact united have dropped 13 points from winning positions tells you everything. — John Cormack (@Cormack316) October 20, 2019

Some of the statements from United fans are definitely harsh, Solskjaer could have made substitutions earlier and perhaps should’ve instructed his side to go toe to to with the Reds.

These suggestions are quite naive, United were great in the first-half but do they really have what it takes to go blow for blow with Liverpool for 90 minutes?

Especially considering that the Reds often dispatch sides with ease that attempt to do this.

Given United’s recent form, a draw against the league leaders is massive.

Solskjaer needs to make sure that his side can build on this performance, the Red Devils are now 13th in the league and fans will be hoping that today’s showing will give the players the confidence to go out and win games.