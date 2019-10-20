Menu

‘Ole ruined the game’ – These Manchester United fans question Solskjaer’s tactics after Liverpool draw

Some Manchester United fans questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics after the Red Devils’ conceded a late equaliser against Liverpool in today’s mammoth clash.

Today’s hotly-anticipated Premier League clash between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool ended as a 1-1 draw.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 36th minute of the tie, VAR was consulted to determine whether the goal would stand.

VAR was called into action just minutes later, Sadio Mane’s apparent equaliser was ruled out for handball and the Red Devils took a surprise 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

The Red Devils were on the back-foot for large portions of the match, Jurgen Klopp’s side enjoyed 68% of the possession but they struggled to show their usual cutting edge in front of goal.

England international Adam Lallana bailed out the Reds in the 85th minute, the playmaker turned out to be the crucial super-sub that earned the Merseyside outfit a share of the spoils.

Here’s how the United faithful reacted to their side’s rejuvenated performance:

Some of the statements from United fans are definitely harsh, Solskjaer could have made substitutions earlier and perhaps should’ve instructed his side to go toe to to with the Reds.

These suggestions are quite naive, United were great in the first-half but do they really have what it takes to go blow for blow with Liverpool for 90 minutes?

Especially considering that the Reds often dispatch sides with ease that attempt to do this.

Given United’s recent form, a draw against the league leaders is massive.

Solskjaer needs to make sure that his side can build on this performance, the Red Devils are now 13th in the league and fans will be hoping that today’s showing will give the players the confidence to go out and win games.

