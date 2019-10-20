Rio Ferdinand cheekily trolls Liverpool on Twitter after incident in Man United game regarding Victor Lindelof

Former Man United man Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter to troll Liverpool after his side scored the opening goal in their 1-1 draw with the Reds at Old Trafford today.

United’s opener, which was scored by Marcus Rashford, was cancelled out by Adam Lallana late on, as United put a stop to Liverpool’s 100% start to the season.

It was a game filled with controversy at Old Trafford, with United’s first goal not being ruled out by VAR despite their being a debatable foul in the build-up on Divock Origi, whilst LFC had a first half goal ruled out for handball by VAR.

Following this incident, ex-United man Ferdinand took to Twitter to mock Liverpool, stating that Lindelof’s tackle on Origi, which could’ve been given as a foul by VAR, was “brilliant”.

Liverpool fans took the bait, replying in their drogues to the tweet, with Ferdinand then soon confirming that he was trolling in a tweet that was sent just minutes after.

??????

Calm down calm down https://t.co/6BSd5R1Ocv — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 20, 2019

LFC fans can feel themselves hard done by today, as there definitely seemed to be contact from Lindelof on Origi, however neither referee Martin Atkinson, or VAR, deemed it worthy of a foul.

With a bit more luck on another day, the Reds could’ve easily stretched their lead at the top of the league to eight points, whilst also equaling two PL records along the way.

Alas, it just wasn’t meant to be for Klopp and Co, who will now turn their attentions to their game against Genk in midweek.