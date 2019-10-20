Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand is one of the finest players to wear the famous red shirt, and one of the best defenders of the modern era.

However, it’s fair to say his Man Utd teams struggled against Liverpool when Fernando Torres was on form on more than one occasion.

Which is why this attempted trolling from Ferdinand ahead of today’s big game against the Reds really doesn’t work…

Torres may have perhaps been more of a problem for Ferdinand’s defensive partner Nemanja Vidic, but it’s not like he never got the better of Rio.

Here, for instance…