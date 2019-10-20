Small victory for Man United as draw prevents Liverpool for equaling this impressive Premier League record

Of course Man United fans can’t get too carried away with today’s result. There was a feeling from a lot of people that Liverpool would win heavily at Old Trafford but United were arguably the better team in the 1-1 draw.

They also can’t start celebrating denying an other team from becoming record breakers. Celebrating achievements that aren’t trophy wins is the kind of thing that Spurs fans get ridiculed for.

Liverpool had the chance to equal Man City’s incredible run of consecutive Premier League wins today, unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp and his team, they fell one game short:

? Liverpool’s run ends at 17 successive PL wins – also 1 short of Chelsea’s best run of victories to start a PL season, 9 wins in 2005-06 pic.twitter.com/cG9zS0UcUz — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 20, 2019

It’s an odd one for Liverpool because that type of winning run is absolutely the type of run you would expect league winners to go on. The record was achieved over two seasons – it’s still impressive but 17 consecutive wins in one season should be enough to give you a huge lead at the top of the table.

They should still be pleased with the start, they sit six points clear of Man City after nine games. The problem is Liverpool do have a reputation for bottling the league title. A convincing win today would’ve sent a big message to the rest of the league.

It’s still a big lead, but losing the next game could see them only being one game away from losing that lead at the top. There’s still a long way to go before this one is over.