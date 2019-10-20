Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to quit before he’s sacked by Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to step down as manager at Old Trafford if he feels he is dragging the club down.

The Norwegian tactician has endured a nightmare start to this season after a difficult end to last term as well, and his future has come under increasing doubt in recent times.

It seems Man Utd are still backing the club legend, who only took the job permanently in March, but Solskjaer himself would be willing to quit before he’s sacked, according to the Metro.

The report explains that Solskjaer has ‘too much respect’ for United’s fans to carry on for too long in the job if he’s not good enough, and he’s also aware he wasn’t their first choice.

Many United fans will be sad to see it come to this from the 46-year-old, who remains a real favourite from his playing days with the Red Devils, but who now perhaps risks tarnishing that reputation.

Still, there’s no denying he looked a risky appointment and that now seems to be backfiring, and MUFC supporters will just want everyone at the club to do the right thing to improve results and performances.

The Metro mention the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino becoming available after a difficult recent spell with Tottenham, and there’s no doubt the Argentine is a far more proven and experienced coach at this level who could be just what United need to get them out of trouble.