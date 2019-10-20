Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes is close to extending his contract with the club according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The attacking midfielder has so far made seven senior appearances for the Red Devils. This season, Gomes has featured in both of their Europa League matches and a Premier League game.

The 19-year-old’s current contract with Manchester United runs out next summer and Romano wrote on Twitter that he was close to extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Gomes may have made only three appearances for Manchester United this season but he is someone who could be a key player for the club in the future. Hence, the Red Devils would certainly want to see him prolong his stay at Old Trafford.

Gomes will most likely not start for Manchester United in today’s match against Liverpool but there’s a good chance Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will put him on the bench as he did in the club’s last three Premier League games.