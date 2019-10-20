Former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi has claimed that Man United will win the league in two years time should they appoint Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager.

Allegri has been out of work ever since leaving his post as manager of Juventus earlier this year, however now, it seems like the Italian could be about to return to football as Red Devils boss.

According to the Sun, United are very close to agreeing a deal that’ll see Allegri replace Solskjaer as their manager, a decision that Moggi thinks will be very beneficial for the club.

As per the Daily Mail, Moggi’s had his say on Allegri potentially being United manager, stating that “Allegri is the best possible option for United. With all due respect to Moyes and Solskjaer, Allegri is better than both.”

The former Juve general director also added “He will bring United back to winning the championship and competing against Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool. I’m sure that in two years, United would be triumphant in the Premier League with him on the bench.”

Allegri has won six league titles over his career, which have come with both AC Milan and Juventus, as well as numerous other pieces of silverware.

Given this, there aren’t many managers out there that will be more experienced that Allegri, and should United’s situation under Solskjaer deteriorate, it may be wise for them to move for the Italian and bring him to the Premier League before things get even worse than they already are…