Arsenal legend Martin Keown is of the opinion that Liverpool can go the entire season unbeaten in the Premier League.

The 53-year-old was a part of the Gunners squad that won the 2003/04 Premier League, registering no winless result in the process.

Keown feels that the current Liverpool squad has what it takes to match that feat. As quoted by football.london, the Arsenal legend said: “I’d have to say they are [the biggest threat to Arsenal’s Invincibles’ record]. Nothing else matters but winning, and they go out and they do it. It’s going to be difficult for them.

“I think they play Man City, now, in the early part of November, and there are just two or three games between then. If they beat City, they’re eight points clear already, that’s massive. They’re setting huge standards, here, Liverpool.”

Liverpool came very close to going last season undefeated in the Premier League. However, they lost to Champions Manchester City which turned out to be their only league defeat. The Reds have a very strong chance of going this season unbeaten in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have so far won all of their league fixtures and will be hoping to secure another three points against Manchester United at Old Trafford today. A win for the Reds will take their Premier League winning run to 18 matches, equaling the all-time record set by Manchester City.