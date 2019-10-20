Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up some shock transfer targets to replace want-away playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is nearing the end of his contract at Spurs and has been linked with big clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent times.

An exit seems highly likely now, and it looks like Tottenham are already making big plans for Eriksen’s departure.

According to Don Balon, the north Londoners are looking into signing former Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain, or former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who only just joined Juventus this summer.

It may be that Tottenham fancy their chances of luring Ramsey back to London, but it would be hugely controversial if he joined Arsenal’s rivals so soon after leaving the Emirates Stadium.

Di Maria, meanwhile, flopped in his single season at Old Trafford but has generally had a great career with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG.

If THFC could get either of those players in, it would be fine business to strengthen their side and cope with the loss of such an important player.