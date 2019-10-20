Under pressure Zidane is one of the worst Real Madrid managers in a decade -Could be one game from being sacked

The current situation with Zinedine Zidane seems to be that he’s only as good as his last result. Whenever Real Madrid win it looks like he’s bought himself some extra time, any bad result and it’s yet another crisis.

Their latest loss has meant Barcelona take their place at the top of La Liga. Real are still in second place and find themselves only one point off the pace, but it still feels like Zidane is constantly under pressure.

One of the main reasons for that becomes clear when you compare him to a lot of the recent Real Madrid managers. Santi Solari and Rafa Benitez were ridiculed and forced out fairly quickly, but stats show the Frenchman is doing worse than both of them ever did.

This was reported by AS, who stated Zidane’s win percentage places him as the second worst manager of the last decade. The only one who did worse than him was the much maligned Julen Lopetegui who only managed to win four of his ten games in charge.

It seemed a bit ridiculous to suggest Zidane was in trouble after a couple of poor results when his team was top of the league, but they now look to be in poor form and qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League looks to be in danger.

It looks like there will be a break for Real after the game with Barcelona was postponed next weekend. A bad result in Turkey away to Galatasaray could be the end of Zidane. It would give the club nearly two weeks to get a replacement in and give them a chance to work with the players ahead of the next game.

You can only imagine that Jose Mourinho is sitting staring at his phone just now..