Video: AC Milan ace gives unpopular new manager the perfect start with stunning strike from tight angle

AC Milan
One of the biggest things about sacking a manager is actually finding a capable replacement. There was no doubt that AC Milan had to make a change, but the appointment of Stefano Pioli was underwhelming at best.

He failed at Inter Milan and Fiorentina so this smacks of failing to secure their man target and having to settle for whoever was available. They faced Lecce at home tonight, a game they really needed to win.

They at least go off to the perfect start after Hakan Calhanoglu scored this stunner from a narrow angle:

It’s tough to tell what would represent a success for Milan this evening after flirting with the relegation places early on, but hopefully the fans can get some decent performances and get behind the new manager.

 

