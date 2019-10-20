Video: Adam Lallana nabs late equaliser for Liverpool vs Man United as Reds ace becomes super-sub at Old Trafford

Adam Lallana bagged a late equaliser for Liverpool this evening, as the Reds finally found a way through Man United’s defence at Old Trafford.

Having been 1-0 down thanks to a first half goal from Marcus Rashford, the Merseyside club had to wait until the 84th minute before finding an equaliser.

? Manchester United vs Liverpool | Lallana (GOAL!!!) 85' pic.twitter.com/BEDP7T3vdX — MANCHESTER UNITED 1-1 LIVERPOOL (@D9INExFootball_) October 20, 2019

The goal itself come after a cross from Andy Robertson slipped through all of United’s defence, finding its way to Lallana at the back post, who slotted home into an empty net.

A nervous last few minutes awaits!

Pictures via BeIN Sports