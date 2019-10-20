Menu

Video: “Legend” Jamie Carragher produces class celebration to Liverpool goal vs Man United much to Gary Neville’s dismay

Jamie Carragher produced a brilliantly cheeky celebration for Liverpool’s equaliser against Man United at Od Trafford this evening.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League, as Klopp’s men lost their 100% record in the league this season, as well as their chance to equal Man City’s record of 18 consecutive wins.

During the match, the away side equalised via a late goal from Adam Lallana, a strike that produces a quality little celebration from Carragher, much to his colleague Gary Neville’s dismay!

You’ve gotta love these two, honestly….

