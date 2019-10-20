Video: “Legend” Jamie Carragher produces class celebration to Liverpool goal vs Man United much to Gary Neville’s dismay

Jamie Carragher produced a brilliantly cheeky celebration for Liverpool’s equaliser against Man United at Od Trafford this evening.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Solskjaer’s side in the Premier League, as Klopp’s men lost their 100% record in the league this season, as well as their chance to equal Man City’s record of 18 consecutive wins.

?? "Adam Lallana has come on and got his career back on track!"@Carra23 reacts to @LFC's late equaliser at Old Trafford! ? VAR controversially upholds Rashford opener and disallows Mane strike before Lallana leveller: https://t.co/rdc2TFkZeH pic.twitter.com/omBa5mGvQb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2019

During the match, the away side equalised via a late goal from Adam Lallana, a strike that produces a quality little celebration from Carragher, much to his colleague Gary Neville’s dismay!

You’ve gotta love these two, honestly….

