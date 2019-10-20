In all fairness, it does seem like almost any striker playing in a top league is in danger of being linked with a potential move to Old Trafford in January. Krzysztof Piatek was the latest striker to be linked with a move to Man United by The Manchester Evening News.

He showed exactly what he could bring to Old Trafford tonight as he came off the bench to snatch a crucial late goal for AC Milan. It wasn’t enough to see them win the game after a late equaliser, but at least it moves them up the table.

The skill for Hakan Calhanoglu is the build up is fantastic, it’s reminiscent of the move pulled off by Kevin Prince Boateng years ago against Barcelona:

? Piatek scores but that Calhanoglu assist ? #MilanLecce pic.twitter.com/3aa694ZVan — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 20, 2019

The Polish striker is different to the other forwards United currently have. He’s prolific and comes alive in the box. It remains to be seen if he’s a serious target, but this strike shows what he would bring.