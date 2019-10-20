Menu

Video: Man United target shows incredible pace and skill to score fantastic individual goal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

We saw in the game vs Liverpool today that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs incredibly quick players to carry out his game plan against the biggest teams.

There’s an obvious need to sign a new striker in January and Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams has been linked. The Independent reported that the player had claimed to have contact with United about a move before signing a new contract this season.

READ MORE: Video: Marcus Rashford pounces to put Man United in front as VAR fails to overturn foul in the build up

His goal this evening has shown exactly why he would be a brilliant signing. He combines outstanding pace with skill and composure to take the defenders and keeper out before putting it away:

The story does suggest his new release clause is €135m. Bilbao are well known for only letting their best players go if that clause is activated, so he would be an expensive signing if they do make a move.

More Stories Inaki Williams