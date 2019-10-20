Highly-rated Real Madrid youngster is in sensational form for Sociedad, the ace was instrumental for the Basque Country side in their 3-1 victory against Real Betis.

In the 58th minute of Sunday afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Real Sociedad and Real Betis, Martin Odegaard showcased his insane playmaking abilities by pulling off a stunning pass.

The starlet – who is on loan from Real Madrid, chipped the ball into his teammate who chested it down for Portu to finish.

Odegaard’s impressive performances have helped the side prove themselves as a serious top four contender in La Liga, Sociedad are currently fourth and will be hoping to keep their solid run going.

Check out Odegaard’s stunning pass below:

Take a look at the ace’s complete highlights below:

ØDEGAARD VS REAL BETIS | (Home) Unreal. pic.twitter.com/iAeEVBXmcp — H ?? (@HugoooG78) October 20, 2019

The talented 20-year-old has two goals and two assists from nine La Liga matches so far this season.

Despite this, it’s clear to see that the ace’s contribution to the team is much more significant than what is down on paper.

The attacking midfielder makes thing tick for Imanol Alguacil’s side, he’s involved in almost all of the moves in the final third.

Zinedine Zidane should be keeping a close eye on the youngster’s progress, given Madrid’s recent woes it’s fair to say that the Norwegian is capable of starting for Los Blancos.