Video: Romelu Lukaku hits brace for Inter Milan vs Sassuolo

Romelu Lukaku has hit two fine goals for Inter Milan today in their Serie A match against Sassuolo as he continues his strong start for his new club.

The Belgium international joined Inter from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, having endured a difficult end to his time at Old Trafford.

Lukaku looks back to his best in Italy, however, and his first goal in the clip above is a wonderful turn and finish, using all his strength and quality to create the opportunity.

Below is Lukaku’s second, a well-taken penalty struck with the kind of confidence of a player enjoying his football once again…