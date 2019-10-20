Menu

Video: Roy Keane slams Man United and Liverpool players for “hugging and kissing” before match

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was somehow fuming with Manchester United and Liverpool players before today’s mammoth clash even kicked off.

Premier League great Roy Keane couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted Manchester United’s and Liverpool’s players “hugging and kissing” each other before today’s mammoth encounter.

Brazilians Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Fred and Andreas Pereira were all happy to see each other and embraced in the tunnel before they marched out for what Keane described as ‘war’.

Here’s what the passionate Irishman had to say on United’s players:

Surely Keane is blowing this out of proportion a little bit? Is players greeting one another before a match really such a serious issue?

