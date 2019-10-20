Video: Roy Keane slams Man United and Liverpool players for “hugging and kissing” before match

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was somehow fuming with Manchester United and Liverpool players before today’s mammoth clash even kicked off.

Premier League great Roy Keane couldn’t believe his eyes when he spotted Manchester United’s and Liverpool’s players “hugging and kissing” each other before today’s mammoth encounter.

Brazilians Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Fred and Andreas Pereira were all happy to see each other and embraced in the tunnel before they marched out for what Keane described as ‘war’.

Here’s what the passionate Irishman had to say on United’s players:

1?? @LFC

1??4?? @ManUtd "You're going to war. Hugging and kissing. Don't even look at the opposition!" Roy Keane isn't impressed! ? Follow coverage and in-game clips as #MUFC look to bounce back against #LFC live on Sky Sports Premier League: https://t.co/0CMEdK4Gw5 pic.twitter.com/7sjxiwmTXl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2019

Roy Keane is not happy with United players in the tunnel before the game ?"They're going to war and they're hugging and kissing" ? pic.twitter.com/5bmKx8rzS2 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 20, 2019

Surely Keane is blowing this out of proportion a little bit? Is players greeting one another before a match really such a serious issue?