Arsenal fans have called for Unai Emery to start Alexandre Lacazette against Sheffield United tomorrow, after the club seemed to confirm his recovery from injury.

Lacazette has been out for a number of weeks with an ankle problem, however now, it seems like the French international has recovered from this after the club posted a video of him in first team training this morning.

Following this, Gunners fans took to Twitter to call for the attacker to start at Bramall Lane for tomorrow night’s clash against Sheffield United.

Will Emery bow down to these calls and play the Frenchman on Monday night? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…

Laca should start and play full match tomorrow cause he's so faster when it comes to score — Sebahire Jay B (@SebahireJayB) October 20, 2019

Play him tomorrow — Jez (@Jez0107) October 20, 2019

Start him tomorrow — ?????? ????????????? Opeyemi (@ABDVRRAXAQ) October 20, 2019

Start him tomorrow — mesfin abebe (@mesfinabebe5) October 20, 2019

Start him pls — Medacious? (@damercy100) October 20, 2019