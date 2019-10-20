Menu

Video: “Start him tomorrow” – Some Arsenal fans beg Emery to start key ace vs Sheffield United after he completes return from injury

Arsenal FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Arsenal fans have called for Unai Emery to start Alexandre Lacazette against Sheffield United tomorrow, after the club seemed to confirm his recovery from injury.

Lacazette has been out for a number of weeks with an ankle problem, however now, it seems like the French international has recovered from this after the club posted a video of him in first team training this morning.

Following this, Gunners fans took to Twitter to call for the attacker to start at Bramall Lane for tomorrow night’s clash against Sheffield United.

Will Emery bow down to these calls and play the Frenchman on Monday night? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…

