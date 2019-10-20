Man United fans flocked to Twitter to express their anger at the sight of Anthony Martial starting on their bench for their match vs Liverpool today.

United take on their fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this afternoon, with Solskjaer’s side looking to stop the Reds’ recent brilliant run of form.

Liverpool have won their last 17 games in the league, and all eight league games this year, with it now being up to United to stop the Merseyside club equaling PL history today.

For the match, Solskjaer has opted to start with five at the back, with Maguire, Lindelof and Tuanzebe playing the centre, with Wan-Bissaka and Young at wing-back.

However, it not this decision that has United fans fuming, but the one regarding forward Martial.

The Frenchman has been included in his side’s match-day squad, however he’s starting on the bench, something that lead to uproar amongst United fans on Twitter.

Following the announcement of their starting XI, Red Devils supporters took to Twitter to question why Martial is starting on the bench, and not the pitch, this afternoon.

No martial. Lost. — Joe hilton (@JoeWh_17) October 20, 2019

WHY DIDNT YOU START MARTIAL — iloveyouander ??? (@MuseSyndrome42) October 20, 2019

No tony no party? — alfie (@alfie30087366) October 20, 2019

Hmmm that midfield and why tf isn’t martial starting — Mitchell07 (@MitchellN07) October 20, 2019

Why Martial Not Starting so we teach this Liverpool a lifetime lesson… ? — Evansquik ? (@vandricklamar) October 20, 2019

How and why is Martial on the bench? — Mtunzi Juta. (@JutaMtunzi) October 20, 2019