Some Manchester United have taken their frustration with chief Ed Woodward to the next level by flying a banner over Old Trafford slamming the executive vice chairman.

During Manchester United’s biggest game of the season against heated rivals Liverpool, some angry fans have decide to protest against Red Devils executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

The commercial guru has split opinions since his rise to becoming United’s chief shot-caller, Woodward is the man making all the crucial decisions and is the person that acts on behalf of owners – the Glazer family.

A plane was flown over Old Trafford this afternoon displaying the message: ‘Ed still failing – Woodward Out!’

The Glazers Out movement signalled their intentions before the mammoth clash:

10 minutes before today’s game a plane will fly over Old Trafford demanding Ed Woodward gets out of our club. Here’s why: #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/26JAFvc0f5 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 20, 2019

Take a look at the banner being flown over Old Trafford below:

'Ed still failing – Woodward Out!' Man United fans fly plane over Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool clash calling for Glazers to sack CEO while others protest outside the groundhttps://t.co/xyGqurowSH pic.twitter.com/0z8f7gDJD8 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 20, 2019

Woodward out banner flies above Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/1Nc27l2g8e — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) October 20, 2019

It’s clear that United have experienced quite the fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, it’s fair to say that some of Woodward’s decisions in the transfer market have proved to be costly.

Six years after Ferguson decided to leave the game, United look no closer to re-establishing themselves as a serious threat in the Premier League and Europe.