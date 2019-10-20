Zlatan Ibrahimovic drops heavy hint at following in legendary footsteps for Italian giants

When most players move to MLS it’s usually a sign that their career is winding down. It might be seen as a stepping stone for talented players from South America, but a 38 year old from Sweden wouldn’t usually be hot property.

Of course you know there is one 38 year old man from Sweden who will always be a big story. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract ends in December this year and it looks like one final hurrah could be on his mind.

I previously wrote why he would be the ideal fit for Man United, they need someone experienced to lead the line and Zlatan would drag them over the line in some games.

It seems that he might have other things on his mind. This tweet from ESPN shows a recent comment he made to Gazzetta Dello Sport, and a return to Italy could be on the cards:

Zlatan to Napoli in January? ? pic.twitter.com/z8uvN668Eg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 19, 2019

The absolute dominance of Juventus has seen Napoli stuck as the second best team in Italy. They’ve had some brilliant players in recent years but never managed to get over the line.

Diego Maradona is still a legend in Naples for helping the team win the league, clearly Zlatan fancies that he could do something similar.

He’s still shown he can play at a high level and scores goals for fun. The opportunity to immortalise himself at another club might be too tempting for him to turn down. It just depends if Napoli want him or not..