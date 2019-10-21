AC Milan transfer news: Three key areas Rossoneri want to strengthen in January

It’s been a bitterly disappointing start to the season for AC Milan, and it could force them back into the transfer market in January.

The Rossoneri sit down in 12th place in the Serie A table after eight games having collected just 10 points from those outings thus far.

That initial poor run of form led to Marco Giampaolo losing his job, and although there were positive signs in Stefano Pioli’s first game in charge at the weekend, they were held at home by Lecce in another setback.

While they can ill-afford too many more slip-ups if they wish to break back into the top four in Serie A this season, it appears as though they could be planning to address key issues in January to bolster Pioli’s squad.

According to Calciomercato, a right-back, midfielder (mezzala) and support striker are on the agenda for the Italian giants in the New Year, although it’s noted that the recruitment drive will not involve heavy spending.

Time will tell which solutions are identified by the club hierarchy, but they’ll have to be talented additions in order to improve the quality level of the squad and take Milan closer to achieving their objectives this season.

Over the next two months though, Pioli’s main priority will be to get the best out of those already at his disposal, and he can certainly take some positives from the encounter with Lecce to build on and continue to improve in the weeks ahead.

The fixture schedule will be a real challenge though, as they face Roma, Lazio, Juventus and Napoli in their next five games and so that will certainly be a serious test of their ability to close the gap and start climbing the standings.