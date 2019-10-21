Manchester United reportedly look set to face competition from Real Madrid for former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Italian tactician remains out of work since leaving Juve in the summer, and is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the world who’s actually available at the moment.

Allegri has recently been strongly linked with Man Utd by Tuttosport, with translation from the Metro, but it could now be that they’re going to struggle to persuade him to make the move to Old Trafford.

That’s because, according to Don Balon, a call from Real Madrid would change everything, with the lure of the Bernabeu perhaps too good to turn down.

Los Blancos look in need of a change in management at the moment after a poor start to Zinedine Zidane’s second spell in charge at the club.

Allegri may be better-placed to turn things around, with Zidane previously inheriting a much stronger side and arguably not having to rebuild as much as he does now in this post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this, however, as their club could also probably do with ditching a club legend at the moment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks out of his depth in such a big job.