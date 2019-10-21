It’s always amazing that clubs allow a talented player to reach the end of their contract. Unless they are absolutely vital to the first team for their final season, then either agree a new deal or cash in and put that money towards a replacement.

The situation with Angel Gomes at Man United is becoming quite interesting. He’s starting to break into the first team and looks to be an incredible prospect. A report from The Sun suggests that United are looking to agree a new deal with him amid possible interest from Barcelona.

The big problem comes with his contract situation. A story from Talksport last month confirmed that his deal is due to expire at the end of this season. That means Barcelona or anybody else who is interested could approach him in January to discuss terms for a pre contract agreement.

That would mean United would get nothing for their prized youngster.

The good news for United fans comes from the Sun report where they do suggest that journalist Fabrizio Romano feels an agreement is pretty close, but nothing can be taken for granted until he actually signs the deal.

A lot could also depend on the club’s recruitment in January. If they sign a few players and Gomes doesn’t see a realistic path to the first team, then he might decide to take his chance to leave.

He’s only played nine Premier League minutes so far this season so will be hoping to feature more often if he does stay.