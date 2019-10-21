Barcelona are willing to let defender Samuel Umtiti leave for the small price of €60M amid reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munich.

As per Don Balon, Barca are ready to part ways with Umtiti should they get €60M for him, with it also being stated that the French international is looking to leave the club ASAP in order to get more regular first team minutes.

The same report also states that Bayern are very interested in acquiring the defender’s services, therefore, given this news, it seems like Bayern are looking to add to their options at the back, something they could do given their recent injury troubles.

As per the Daily Mail, defender Niklas Sule has been ruled out until the start of next season after injuring his ACL during Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Augsburg last week, thus, Umtiti’s arrival would surely be welcomed at this point.

The former Lyon man impressed on his return from injury against Eibar last Saturday, as he helped his side keep their third clean sheet in a row in La Liga.

Last week’s game was Umtiti’s first appearance since last season, something that is mainly down to the player’s inability to stay clear of injuries.

However now, it seems like Umtiti is close to returning to full fitness, something that could convince Bayern into buying him in the near future should Don Balon’s report be anything to go off.

Barca already have the likes of Pique, Lenglet and Todibo to choose from at centre-back, thus, getting €60M for Umtiti would definitely be a good deal from the Blaugrana’s point of view.

Now all that remains to be seen is whether Bayern actually end up going through with a move for the defender in the not-too-distant future.