Liverpool fans were left devastated tonight, after star performer Andy Robertson was somehow omitted from the shortlist for the 2019 Ballon D’Or.

The 30-man shortlist for the award was announced tonight, with stars like Messi, Ronaldo and Griezmann all joining the likes of Mohamed Sala and Sadio Mane on the shortlist.

Salah and Mane were joined by a plethora of other Reds stars, such as Van Dijk, Alisson Wijnaldum and Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool boasting a whopping seven nominees for the award.

However, one player who did miss out was Scottish international Robertson, a decision that’s somewhat surprising given how the Scot has performed throughout 2019.

Robertson has been one of, if not the, best left-back on the planet this year, with the Reds star playing a key role in his side’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns last season.

Despite this, Robertson was nowhere to be seen when France Football where announcing the nominees for the 2019 Ballon D’Or, something Liverpool fans were far from happy with if these tweets are anything to go off…

No Fab and Robbo is a fallacy — Joe (@Josephdixon_) October 21, 2019

Robertson has been robbed — ?? (@Ifcluke) October 21, 2019

Lack of Robertson, Fabinho and Origi is outrageous — MB (@MrBoywunder) October 21, 2019

Robertson definitely deserves to be on the shortlist. Easily the best left back in the World last season. — Adam. (@Adam_Meredithx) October 21, 2019

Robbo should have been nominated, best LB in Europe, absolutely been robbed there imo — conall? (@cxnallLFC_) October 21, 2019

What does Robertson need to do to be shortlisted ? — ? (@tombelcerf) October 21, 2019