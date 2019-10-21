Video: Arsenal Women star Beth Mead scores sublime wonder-goal vs Charlton

Arsenal Women star Beth Mead scored a delightful curling effort for the Gunners as they beat Charlton 4-0 yesterday afternoon.

Watch the goal video clip below from the club’s official Twitter account, which gives the best possible angle of this beautifully executed effort…

We could watch this over and over again ? Bend it like Beth ? pic.twitter.com/h5AD9WqytY — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 20, 2019

Jennifer Beattie and Danielle van de Donk were also on the score-sheet, but this memorable finish from Mead was truly the pick of the bunch.

Arsenal’s men’s team, meanwhile, is in action away to Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.