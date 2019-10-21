Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for exciting young Basel left-back Blas Riveros as a possible alternative to Leicester City ace Ben Chilwell.

The Paraguay international is considered a huge talent and it seems the Blues have had their eye on him for some time, according to 90min.

The report explains that Chelsea seem unconvinced by Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri as long-term options at left-back, with Chilwell emerging as their main target to replace the pair.

However, 90min add that the west London giants could also consider the hugely promising Riveros as a cheap alternative, though their preference would be for Chilwell, who is more proven and has Premier League experience.

Riveros started his career with Paraguayan club Olimpia, but has really shone since moving to Basel in 2016.

The 21-year-old could soon be ready to make the step up once again to a bigger club and a more competitive league than the Swiss top flight.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope one of these talents can be brought in soon, even if Alonso and Emerson also remain decent options in that position for them for the time being.