It really shouldn’t be news when a footballer declares themselves unhappy at not being able to play much for the first team. Unfortunately there are still too many players who are content to sit in the stand and pick up a wage.

It’s safe to say that Olivier Giroud doesn’t fall into that camp. He’s all been praised as being a true professional wherever he’s played so it’s understandable that he’s unhappy with his current situation at Chelsea.

He’s now 33 but has only featured in the Premier League for 100 minutes this season, considering it’s almost November that isn’t enough. He still has international ambitions and the upcoming Euro’s could be his last major tournament for France so he needs to be playing regularly.

The Telegraph reported on the situation, it’s clear that Frank Lampard wants to keep the big Frenchman at the club but knows he might have to let him go in January if the situation continues.

Lampard said: “At the moment, because of how Tammy is playing, there hasn’t been the minutes, so I would happily sit down with Oli in January. But that is a long way away. I want him here.”

He did go on to suggest that he might get more minutes soon: “He shouldn’t be happy and accept not playing. That’s what good players do. I think, as I said to Oli, he will get his games and be a big influence for us.”

The emergence of Tammy Abraham might have been a surprise to many, he’s been fantastic and absolutely deserves his place in the team. When you consider his age it’s obvious that he is the future for Chelsea so it makes sense that he plays instead of Giroud.

It will be interesting to see if he does try and force a move in January