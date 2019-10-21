Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in potential transfer moves for Chelsea pair Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

The Eagles have made a strong start to the season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League, though they have only scored eight goals in nine games so far.

That’s less than any other team in the top 13 places in the table at the moment, so it makes sense that Palace are seemingly keen to strengthen up front in January.

According to Team Talk, Roy Hodgson’s side are looking at Giroud and Batshuayi, neither of whom are playing much at Chelsea at the moment.

Giroud has only played three league matches for the Blues so far this season, and will no doubt be keen for more playing time to boost his hopes of continuing to make the French national team ahead of Euro 2020 next summer.

Batshuayi, meanwhile, spent part of last season on loan at Selhurst Park last term, scoring six goals in 13 games and showing he could be a useful option to bring back to the club.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will most likely continue to use the in-form Tammy Abraham as his first choice centre-forward, but he could also do well to keep at least one of Giroud or Batshuayi as backup.