Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed he would be open to discussing Olivier Giroud’s future with him in the January transfer window.

For now, however, the Blues boss says he wants Giroud to stay at Stamford Bridge, though he understands that he isn’t happy with his lack of playing time at the moment.

The France international has had limited opportunities so far this season as exciting young striker Tammy Abraham has made that starting spot his own after a fast start to the campaign.

Lampard could do with a backup, though, with Giroud showing throughout his career in the Premier League that he can be an effective option off the bench.

Still, at this late stage in his career it makes sense that the 33-year-old would want to get on the pitch as much as possible, and in this case that could mean leaving Chelsea at the next opportunity.

Speaking about Giroud’s situation, Lampard is quoted by the Telegraph as saying: “I had a good chat with Oli before he went away and I always respect all the players, but particularly the players of that age of low thirties.

“I love his professionalism. He was bang on when he spoke to me and with his quotes when he was away with France. He shouldn’t be happy and accept not playing. That’s what good players do.

“I think, as I said to Oli, he will get his games and be a big influence for us.

“At the moment, because of how Tammy is playing, there hasn’t been the minutes, so I would happily sit down with Oli in January.

“But that is a long way away. I want him here.”