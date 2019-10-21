Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly ready to axe two of his left-backs and pursue the transfer of Leicester City star Ben Chilwell to fill that role.

The 22-year-old has been a star performer for the Foxes of late and seems like a player who could make his way to a bigger club before too long.

Chelsea are being linked strongly with Chilwell now as 90min claim the Blues don’t see current left-backs Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri in their long-term plans.

This is not the first time the England international has been mentioned as a target for the west Londoners, with the Sun also linking him with the club and stating he’d likely cost around £50million.

Another report from the Sun has also linked Chilwell with Manchester United, who could also do with an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Luke Shaw.

Chelsea, however, arguably have two fine players in Alonso and Emerson and could perhaps do with giving them more of a chance, particularly the latter, who has improved a lot this season.

Alonso, meanwhile, also showed he can still be important for CFC with the winning goal against Newcastle at the weekend.