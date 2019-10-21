The Ballon d’Or 2019 nominees have been announced, and there is set to be stiff competition this year to land the prestigious award.

Luka Modric is the current holder after fending off both Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann last year, but after a disappointing 12 months since then, the Croatian stalwart is not set to keep hold of it.

SEE MORE: What Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said on his future after sparking retirement talk

In turn, it sets up a fascinating wait to see who claims the big individual prize this year, with a number of world-class individuals all having viable arguments to make in their favour for deserving it.

The usual contenders in the form of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and others will undoubtedly be at the front of the scrap, but time will tell if there will be a surprise winner this time round or if it will stick to form.

As seen in the list below though, there is certainly plenty of Premier League representation, with Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham all having players included in the final 30-man shortlist.

It remains to be seen if any of them ultimately claim the award with City doing a domestic treble while their rivals landed a sixth European triumph, and so that will no doubt be huge in terms of giving them a boost to win it.

There will be a wait to find out who takes the award home though, with the ceremony in Paris not taking place until December 2.

Here are our first nominees for the 2019 #ballondor! ?? Sadio Mané ??

Sergio Agüero??

Frenkie De Jong ??

Hugo Lloris ??

Dušan Tadi? ?? pic.twitter.com/e7STLVAGfR — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019

Let's continue with the 2019 #ballondor nominees! Kylian Mbappé ??

Trent Alexander-Arnold ???????

Donny van de Beek ??

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ??

Marc-André ter Stegen ?? Players already announced > https://t.co/WhEz0voCwh pic.twitter.com/ZQO4eVEtAS — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019

We still have a lot to announce! Here are five new #ballondor nominees! Cristiano Ronaldo ??

Alisson ??

Matthijs de Ligt ??

Karim Benzema ??

Georginio Wijnaldum ?? Players already announced > https://t.co/WhEz0voCwh pic.twitter.com/o8AeppE1GL — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019

Let's keep the rhythm! Five new #ballondor nominees! Virgil van Dijk ??

Bernardo Silva??

Heung-min Son ??

Robert Lewandowski ??

Roberto Firmino ?? Players already announced > https://t.co/WhEz0voCwh pic.twitter.com/e8Ok8DCVOo — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019

And….. here are five new #ballondor nominees! Lionel Messi ??

Riyad Mahrez ??

Kevin De Bruyne ??

Kalidou Koulibaly ??

Antoine Griezmann?? pic.twitter.com/PqUrSalCSm — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019