Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Sheffield Utd: One key change from Emery, these fans not happy with snub

Arsenal face a difficult test away at Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday night, knowing a win would move them up to third place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners have been in good form in recent weeks as they’re unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions.

Unai Emery will be hoping to extend that run in the Monday Night Football game, but it won’t be easy against Chris Wilder’s side who will undoubtedly be backed by a noisy home crowd under the lights.

In turn, it’s no surprise that the Arsenal boss has gone for as strong an XI as possible, with his big guns all getting the nod to try and secure a positive result to return to north London with.

There is one change though with Joe Willock coming in for Dani Ceballos, while the fans below were far from impressed with the decision to leave Kieran Tierney on the bench as he awaits an opportunity to secure his place in the starting line-up.

Mesut Ozil is left out altogether yet again as he can’t even make the bench, with Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette, Rob Holding, Ceballos and Tierney all named on the bench to give Arsenal a lift if needed.

It’s another big test of Arsenal’s credentials for a top-four finish this season, as they’ll know that a win in such a difficult fixture will give them a boost in confidence and belief going forward that they can achieve their objective this year.

Where is Tierney ffs ? — Deep (@sportymanches) October 21, 2019

WHERE IS TIERNEY — Joe (@JK___AFC) October 21, 2019

