Real Madrid travel to Istanbul to face Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and it could be a crucial game for Zinedine Zidane.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, it has been suggested that defeat in midweek could spell the end for the French tactician, and so he’ll want to avoid another slip up at all costs.

The European giants will certainly be under pressure having suffered a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain as well as dropping points at home to Club Brugge already, and that has raised question marks over their ability to qualify for the knockout stage.

Coupled with their defeat to Mallorca at the weekend which enabled rivals Barcelona to leapfrog them to the top of the La Liga table, it’s fair to say that things haven’t gone well for Real Madrid or Zidane so far this season.

In turn, he’ll be desperate for a win over Galatasaray to ensure his side get a huge morale-boost, and he could be aided by the return of Eden Hazard, who has been named in the squad travelling to Turkey, as seen in the club’s tweet below.

The Belgian international missed the game at the weekend after he was left out by Zidane given he became a father again, as noted by Marca, but it appears as though he’s ready to feature now and will be a welcome addition to the squad for this one.

However, the inclusion of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hasn’t gone down particularly well with the fans below, as they’ve called on Zidane to drop the Real Madrid star.

It certainly hasn’t been a happy time for Courtois since he arrived in the Spanish capital from Chelsea, as Madrid have struggled defensively and he has had to face the brunt of the criticism and scrutiny after a string of disappointing displays.

Based on the reaction below, it seems as though he still has his work cut out for him to change opinion and get the fans on his side. Putting in a top performance to help Real Madrid claim all three points in midweek would undoubtedly be a good start.

