Crucial injury boost for Tottenham ahead of key games plus Lloris recovery update

Tottenham have received positive news on the injury front as Christian Eriksen has returned to training after suffering a dead leg.

The 27-year-old missed the draw with Watford at the weekend due to the problem, and although he hasn’t been at his best so far this season, there is no doubt that he’s still capable of playing a key role for Mauricio Pochettino.

Eriksen has managed just one goal and one assist in 11 appearances for Spurs, and with question marks still hanging over his future in north London with his current contract set to expire next summer, it has perhaps impacted on his performances on the pitch.

Nonetheless, the Danish international’s creativity and eye for goal could be crucial in the upcoming games against Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool over the next seven days, and so based on the club’s update below, it sounds as though their playmaker could be in contention to feature.

TEAM NEWS: ? @ChrisEriksen8 (dead leg) – returned to training with the squad. ? Hugo Lloris (elbow) – continues to be monitored and assessed, commenced early stages of rehabilitation.#UCL ?? #THFC pic.twitter.com/ZvlDiExVp9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 21, 2019

Meanwhile, they’ve added that captain Hugo Lloris has started his rehabilitation after suffering a dislocated elbow in the loss to Brighton prior to the international break as he continues his long road to making a full recovery.

As noted by the Sun, it has been suggested that the Frenchman will be ruled out until 2020 with the injury setback, but Tottenham will be hoping that his recovery is a smooth one and that he doesn’t suffer any fresh blows along the way.

Elsewhere, it has also been interpreted from Pochettino’s comments that Giovani Lo Celso could be in contention against Red Star, and so Spurs could be in line to get some timely boosts.

After picking up a point at Olympiacos and being beaten 7-2 by Bayern Munich, Tottenham sit in third place in Group B, and so the pressure will be on to get a result this week which makes the possible returns of Eriksen and Lo Celso even more important.