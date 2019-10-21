Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly holding talks over a return to Real Madrid and has some transfer targets in mind for his next job already.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since losing his job at Old Trafford last December, but now looks set for a second stint Real Madrid according to Don Balon.

However, if Mourinho is to replace the struggling Zinedine Zidane, he’s told Florentino Perez that he’ll need some big signings to help the team, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that the former Man Utd and Chelsea boss has his eye on two Premier League-based Brazilians – Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, and Everton forward Richarlison.

Reds star Fabinho is one of the finest players in the world in his position and makes sense as a top target for Real given their current struggles.

This would be a huge blow for Liverpool, however, who need to ensure they don’t go back to losing their stars to La Liga’s big two after also having the likes of Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso poached in recent times.

Richarlison, meanwhile, looks an exciting young talent who could take his game up a level with a move to a bigger club after some testing times at Everton lately.

Mourinho hasn’t had the most convincing last few years as his spells at United and Chelsea ended badly, but he was a success at Madrid in the past and could be an upgrade on Zidane as he no longer looks capable of getting the best out of this Los Blancos side.