Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has revealed how funny it is to play with Diego Costa following his summer transfer from Tottenham.

The England international will have come up against Costa as an opponent before during his time with Spurs and Costa’s spell at Chelsea, but the pair now get on great at Atletico.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, Trippier described Costa as the funniest team-mate he’s ever had, and revealed the nickname the Spain international has given him.

“He calls me Rooney 10 times a day,” the defender said.

“He does it all the time, just for a laugh. But it’s Diego, I don’t care. We all find it funny and I like that he always makes jokes.

“I knew him from the Premier League and he’s the funniest player I’ve ever played with.

“There’s a great atmosphere here and everyone makes jokes, but Costa is the funniest.”

Trippier has started well in La Liga this season and it increasingly looks like struggling Spurs made a mistake letting him go.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have most made a convincing start to the season at all, with Trippier a key player for the north London club before he left and surely a superior player to the likes of Serge Aurier.

Trippier won’t be bothered, though, as he also tells Marca how much he’s generally loving life in Spain.

He added: “The adaptation has been perfect. The weather is very pleasant, the food is incredible – better than in England.

“People are welcoming to me and my family and when they see me in Madrid; they tell me that I’m doing well.

“We can only thank everyone for making me feel at home so quickly, for making my family smile and making life easier.”