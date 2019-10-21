Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been warned that his side need to relish the challenge of being Premier League title favourites more after their disappointing performance away to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Reds, who remain six points clear at the top of thee table, dropped their first points of the season at Old Trafford, with a late Adam Lallana equaliser leaving them a little fortunate to escape with a point.

Many would agree that Liverpool looked a little nervy and not their usual selves against Man Utd, and Martin Keown believes that mentality has to change if they are to keep up their charge towards the title.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, but winning their first league title since 1990 is likely to be a huge priority for the club, though they are perhaps struggling with that new pressure that comes with being ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Keown believes that there were positives for LFC to take from the draw at United, but believes this mental hurdle is something they’ll have to get over in order to move up a level.

“Liverpool need to learn to enjoy the situation they are in. Yes, every man and his dog may be prematurely putting a crown on your heads, but you have to embrace that,” the former Arsenal defender wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Relish the pedestal you’re being put on. Liverpool lacked that mentality yesterday. They did not turn up at Old Trafford looking like a team that had won their last 17 Premier League games. They didn’t swagger in there like champions in waiting.

“It took Liverpool a while to sort themselves out but Klopp used his substitutes well and they got something out of this game. That at least suggests they can become champions.

“Earlier on, they did not look like arriving as top dogs brought them any enjoyment, and that has to change.”