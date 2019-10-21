Manchester United reportedly look set to face competition from rivals Liverpool and Tottenham for the potential transfer of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

The 22-year-old has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks as though he could be a superb signing for the Red Devils and indeed for other top clubs.

It remains to be seen where Maddison will end up next, but, according to The Athletic, United could exploit a key connection at Leicester to push the deal through.

The report explains that Man Utd chief Ed Woodward has a good relationship with his Leicester counterpart Susan Whelan, so fans will hope this perhaps gives them some edge over the likes of Liverpool and Spurs.

Maddison has previously been linked with MUFC for as much as £80million by the Daily Mirror and that could be a worthwhile investment as he’d surely provide a major upgrade in the attacking midfield department.

However, one potential issue for United is their recent struggle to qualify for the Champions League, something clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham might have as an advantage if they pursue a deal.

The England Under-21 international certainly looks like he’d also be a key addition for those clubs and could fit the style of play of managers Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.