Man City are said to be eyeing up a move for Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal, as the club look for replacements for German attacker Leroy Sane.

Sane has played just once for City so far this year after suffering a serious injury in their Community Shield clash against Liverpool back in August, with the German still some months away from returning.

Despite this, the German international has still attracted interest from one of Europe’s top clubs in Bayern Munich according to Team Talk, with it also being stated that amid this interest, City are ready to let Sane leave in the summer for a price of at least £100M.

It’s also stated that City want Oyarzabal to replace Sane should the former Schalke man depart at the end of the season, with the Spaniard set to cost Guardiola’s side around £70M given that this is the figure of his release clause.

Sane has proven to be a key member of City’s first team squad these past few seasons, and it’ll definitely come as a big blow should end up leaving in the summer.

However, this blow will be softened significantly should they manage to bring Oyarzabal in from Sociedad.

Oyarzabal has shown he’s got a keen eye for goal these past few seasons, bagging 32 goals in all competitions since August 2017.

The player has also contributed 15 assists in that time as well, proving that he’s got more than just a good pair of shooting boots.

Given all of this news, it seems like City fans are in for a busy summer window come the end of the season…