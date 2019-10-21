Manchester City are reportedly joining the running for the transfer of Real Madrid playmaker Isco as Pep Guardiola eyes a replacement for David Silva.

The Spaniard, a City legend after nearly ten years of outstanding service to the club, recently told the Daily Mirror that he would be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.

Although Silva remains a star player for City, it’s clear the 33-year-old cannot go on forever and Guardiola would do well to replace him soon.

According to Don Balon, that has led him to look into signing Isco, a similar style of player who could realistically be available due to his lack of regular playing time at Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old is a top talent and Don Balon claim he could be available for as little as £51.6million, which should be easily affordable for a club of City’s resources.

El Desmarque recently also linked Isco as a transfer target for Tottenham, however, so there could be a battle on the cards between these two Premier League giants.

Spurs could also do with a signing like Isco right now as they face losing Christian Eriksen in the near future, with the Denmark international nearing the end of his contract.