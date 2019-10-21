Man City reportedly sent a scout to watch Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali on Monday night in his side’s clash with Fiorentina.

After a whole host of goals in Serie A over the weekend, the game ultimately failed to live up to its billing as the two sides cancelled each other out in a goalless draw.

SEE MORE: Man City eyeing transfer of £70M attacker with club HAPPY to let superstar LEAVE for Euro giants in summer

Tonali played the full 90 minutes though as he continues to play a key role for the newly promoted side, and it has been suggested that there were scouts in attendance for the game to keep a closer eye on him.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Nicolo Schira’s tweet below, it has been suggested that scouts from both Man City and Paris Saint-Germain were at the encounter to watch the 19-year-old, while AC Milan, Inter and Juventus are also monitoring the talented youngster.

Albeit perhaps slightly lazy given the early stage of his career, Tonali has already earned comparisons to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo.

From the similarities in their style of play and positioning on the pitch to their appearance and coming through at Brescia, there are undoubtedly easy comparisons to be made.

However, he still has a long way to go to even achieve a small amount of what Pirlo enjoyed during his glittering career, but it remains to be seen if he takes the next step with Brescia or looks for a move elsewhere.

If the tweet below is indeed accurate and the likes of Man City are paying attention, he may well have a decision to make next year on his long-term future.

Given his technical quality, passing range, composure and class in possession, he would certainly fit into a Pep Guardiola side, but given the quality and depth that the Man City boss has at his disposal in midfield already, it’s questionable where Tonali would fit in and if he would have a prominent role to play.