Manchester City star David Silva had a good weekend with a goal and a fine performance as Pep Guardiola’s side beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

The Spanish playmaker’s display earned him a place in Garth Crooks’ team of the week and it’s fair to say the pundit had some gushing praise for the way he lit up the game.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I have seen performances from Yaya Toure and Kevin de Bruyne that have thrilled me but there is something about a David Silva game that makes you feel as though you are watching a true artist.

“Everything he does seems so beautiful it’s almost like watching a ballerina. He even tackles elegantly.

“The former Spain international was superb against a Crystal Palace team who tried desperately to lay a glove on City but alas failed. As for Silva he really should be performing at the Bolshoi theatre.”

Silva has long been one of City’s most important players and he continues to show himself to be hugely important to the club even at the age of 33.

Silva recently confirmed to the Daily Mirror that this would be his final season at the Etihad Stadium, in what could be a real blow to the Premier League champions.

It’s hard to imagine how City could replace a talent like this, but they’ll at least be hoping he can continue to perform at a high level this season and help them to more silverware before he moves on.