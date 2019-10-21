Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up two big-name strikers as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifies a clear area of weakness in his squad.

The Red Devils have endured a tough start to the season after allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not really looking up to the job of leading the line on their own.

According to the Daily Express, Man Utd are now looking at signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner following his superb scoring form in the Bundesliga.

The Germany international would cost around £56million, and could be a bargain in the long run if he ends up fulfilling his enormous potential.

On top of that, United could also make another splash for £40m-rated Lyon striker Moussa Dembele following strong recent MUFC transfer links.

The Frenchman has been prolific everywhere he’s played in his career so far and is another player with his best years ahead of him.

It remains to be seen if United can definitely get both of these players in, but it would certainly be a good start as part of the major rebuilding project needed at Old Trafford.