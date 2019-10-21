Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained his thinking behind the tactical switch that helped his side to a 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The Red Devils boss switched to three at the back against Jurgen Klopp’s side at Old Trafford yesterday, and his team were unlucky not to come away with an unexpected victory.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Ashley Young played well as wing-backs, with United looking far more convincing than in most of their matches this season.

