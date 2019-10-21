Manchester United are reportedly making Massimiliano Allegri their top target to replace the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The former Juventus manager is currently available and has earned the reputation for being one of the top coaches in Europe after fine work in his time at Juve and previously at AC Milan.

The Italian tactician is now being strongly linked with the Man Utd job by Don Balon, who also claim his arrival could spark a flurry of activity in the transfer market for the Red Devils.

Somewhat surprisingly, the report claims Allegri’s arrival could see Paul Pogba sold to Real Madrid for around £155million, despite the pair working well together during Pogba’s time in Turin.

Don Balon claim United would then invest that £155m transfer fee with some quality signings in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Christian Eriksen, Julian Draxler and Erling Haaland.

It remains to be seen if MUFC could definitely get all this business done, but one imagines a top name like Allegri in the Old Trafford dugout could help lure some exciting transfer targets.

Milinkovic-Savic would be an ideal Pogba replacement, while the likes of Eriksen and Draxler would add some spark and creativity to this struggling side, with Haaland providing more of a goal threat than struggling stars Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.