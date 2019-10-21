Man Utd fan ejected during clash with Liverpool due to alleged racist abuse towards Alexander-Arnold

A Man Utd fan was ejected from the home end during the encounter with Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford due to alleged racist abuse.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by their rivals as Adam Lallana’s late equaliser cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s opening goal.

However, matters off the pitch are now making headlines as Sky Sports report that Man Utd are now investigating the alleged racist abuse for which a fan was ejected, while it’s added the police may well have been informed too.

“We are aware of an incident at yesterday’s game where an individual in the home section has allegedly engaged in racial abuse,” a spokesman said, as per Sky Sports.

“The individual was identified and ejected from the stadium. We are currently investigating the matter as a priority.

“Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club.”

At a time where incidents involving racial abuse is rife in England following a number of other reported similar situations over the past week, it’s firstly positive that the United staff acted swiftly to identify and remove the ‘fan’ in question, and further action will now be expected.

However, on a weekend where the Premier League made a significant push to promote their anti-racism message, such incidents would suggest that a lot more work and other methods may well be needed to entirely eradicate the problem in England, let alone elsewhere after widespread condemnation of the scenes in Bulgaria over the international break.

Sky Sports note that an indefinite ban could be forthcoming for the ‘fan’ in this instance, but surely more must be done to deter others moving forward.

It has been reported by the Mirror that Trent Alexander-Arnold was the subject of the abuse, with the report suggesting that he was called a ‘f****** black c***’ in an absolutely disgraceful racial slur aimed at the England international.