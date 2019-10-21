Man Utd duo Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic are reportedly set to continue their respective recoveries from injury in Dubai this week.

With a busy fixture schedule coming up coupled with the demands for the Red Devils to compete on multiple fronts, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to have a full squad at his disposal as soon as possible.

Particularly given their disappointing start to the campaign, the pressure is building on the United boss to oversee an upturn in form and to get them competing for their objectives.

However, it appears as though Shaw and Matic could be out for a little while longer, as the Daily Mail report that the pair are heading to Dubai this week to continue their recovery with the hope that the warm weather will benefit them and speed things up.

It’s added that the duo are expected back at the weekend, and so time will tell if the trip was beneficial or not, as it remains to be seen when they might be able to make their respective comebacks to give Solskjaer a huge boost.

Shaw, 24, has been limited to just three appearances so far this season having missed the last nine games across all competitions due to his hamstring injury, with a setback forcing his return to be delayed.

As for Matic, the midfield stalwart has made just five appearances thus far, and so given the experience and quality that the pair have between them, Man Utd will be desperate to have them back in the mix as soon as possible.